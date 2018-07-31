CARROLLTON, Va. (WVEC) — Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Virginia State Police, Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office, and Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department were in the Graystone subdivision Tuesday morning.

An FBI operation takes place on Graystone Drive in Carrollton, Isle of Wight County, Va. on July 31, 2018.

Niko Clemmons, 13News Now

Their activity was centered around a single home on Graystone Drive as part of an FBI operation. 13News Now reached out to the FBI to find out more about what was taking place. Bureau spokeswoman Christina Pullen said that information was sealed at this time.

Image in the viewfinder of a 13News Now camera as an FBI operation takes place on Graystone Drive in Carrollton, Isle of Wight County, Va. on July 31, 2018.

Traffic into the neighborhood was blocked at the main entrance at Smiths Neck Road.

