NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The FBI reminded people Tuesday of its app that allows parents to store information that is needed and offers guidance if a child is lost or disappears. The information that can be stored in the Child ID App includes a picture of a child as well as his/her physical characteristics such as height and weight. The app also provides people with safety tips.

The FBI in Norfolk suggested parents consider downloading the app "before heading out with the kids for vacation, the beach, or your favorite summer activity" in a tweet.

#TuesdayTip - Before heading out with the kids for vacation, the beach, or your favorite summer activity, consider downloading the #FBIChildID app. It stores vital information, provides safety tips, & offers guidance in case a child is lost or missing. https://t.co/XbD2sD0JET pic.twitter.com/dCrpehXOU7 — FBI Norfolk (@FBINorfolk) July 3, 2018

The app is available for iOS and Android users. It stores information only on a users device and does not store details with wireless service providers or the FBI. You can find more information about Child ID here.

