HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) – FBI Norfolk partnered with a Hampton church for a day-long seminar tackling many issues.

They’re taking steps to help communities understand threats facing young people. Based on an FBI active shooter study, there were 160 incidents from 2000 to 2013. An average of 11.4 incidents happened each year between that time. Seventy percent of the shootings happened in either a business or school.

Young people got a chance to hear from several different professionals about opioid addiction, how to stay safe during mass shootings and the dangers of social media.

The seminar is all part of the FBI’s community outreach program.

Community outreach specialist Vanessa Torres said they're trying to teach young people and people in the community to stay prepared for crisis even before it starts.

“We want to empower our young people so they're aware of how to respond and pick up pre-event indicators,” Torres said.

An FBI victim's specialist was also on hand to provide resources to the young people.

