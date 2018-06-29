SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The first cannabis-derived drug could be coming to local pharmacies.

The drug meant to treat seizures, for people with two severe forms of a neurological disorder called epilepsy, was approved by the FDA on Monday. Rite Aid corporate manager said they expect to fill prescriptions for Epidiolex later this year based on availability.

The drug FDA said after three studies they found that the drug helps stop the number of seizures in people with the Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Epidiolex uses non-psychoactive marijuana, which can be a touchy topic for many.

Suffolk resident, Tracie Thomas said her 16-year-old son, Caleb, is one of the first people in Virginia to participate in a clinical study.

"Personally I had to come full circle. I mean, I was raised that you know marijuana is a drug and cannabis is a drug, and that's a no-no,” said Thomas.

However, she changed her mind because Caleb was on 20 medications to slow down his seizures and they weren’t working.

Now with Epidiolex, Tracie said Caleb has half as many seizures as he used to, and he is able to go to public high school instead of being homeschooled.

"Nothing has helped him like this has,” said Thomas.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is expected to make it so doctors can prescribe Epidiolex in 90 days.

Severely epileptic patients as young as two-years-old can take the drug. Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter neurologist, Michael Strunc said the FDA approval is a big move.

"So for us, this is a big advantage,” said Strunc. “This is the first ah chance we have as neurologists to say I have a chemical that I know exactly what you're going to get."

After those 90 days of waiting for the DEA’s decision, the drug could help some more of the 84,000 people, in Virginia with the disorder.

Giving families, like Tracie and her son less stress and more normalcy, "I feel like I got my baby back to some degree.”

