NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Food and Drug Administration said 17 manufacturers, distributors and retailers have stopped selling e-cigarette liquid in packaging resembling juice boxes, candy, whipped cream and other items.

Dr. Paul Harrell at Eastern Virginia Medical School researches e-cigarette use among youth. He said this packaging is a clear attempt to attract a younger audience.

"This is a good step that was taken and these products are now off the market," Harrell said.

On a national scale, the FDA said more than 2 million middle and high schoolers use some form of e-cigarettes. Harrell said he's seen reports of children as young as 11 using them.

Even younger than that, the FDA also reports an increase of Emergency Room visits caused by children ingesting liquid nicotine.

Harrell said e-cigarette research is still in its formative stages, and it's too early to tell what the long-term health impacts are. However, he recommended caution and keeping these products away from children. Plus, he said it's important to remember that teenagers can introduce a variety of e-cigarettes to friends at school.

"Unfortunately there are many positive things about going back to school, but there's also the possibility that kids can be introduced to these if parents and teachers aren't vigilant," he said.

