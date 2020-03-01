WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Mark your calendar! Historic Jamestowne is offering a few fee-free days throughout 2020.

On the following days, admission is free and open to the public:

Monday, Jan. 20 in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Saturday, April 18 in honor of National Junior Ranger Day

Tuesday, Aug. 25 in honor of the National Park Service Founders Day

Saturday, Sept. 26 in honor of National Public Lands Day

Monday, Nov. 11 in commemoration of Veterans Day

Historic Jamestowne is jointly administered by the National Park Service and Jamestown Rediscovery (on behalf of Preservation Virginia).

Historic Jamestowne is the original site of the first permanent English settlement in America and is open for visitors seven days a week. Visitors can experience archaeology firsthand as Jamestown Rediscovery archaeologists continue to excavate James Fort.

Walking tours are available with park rangers, an archaeologist or a costumed living history character.

On normal days, admission is $20 for those 16 years of age and older and complimentary for those 15 years of age and younger. For more information about tickets and special events, please click here.