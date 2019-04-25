NORFOLK, Va. — The Something in the Water Festival is not the only event expected to draw thousands of people to Hampton Roads this weekend.

The Taste of India kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. at ODU's Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk. Organizers said Hampton Roads is home to residents from all area of India and the event unites them in one arena.

At the same time, it teaches the public about Asian Indian culture.

"Without leaving Hampton Roads, you can taste each and every part of India in one arena," says Manan Shah, sponsorship committee chair.

This is the 13th year for the festival and it grows every year. On Saturday, seven to 10,000 people are expected to attend the free event.

Festival Chair, Sanjay Patel, says attendees will be treated to authentic Indian cuisine, classic dances, yoga demonstrations, Indian jewelry, and crafts vendors and much more.

The big draw will be Dr. Deepak Chopra, author and motivational speaker who is an alternative medicine advocate. He's speaking noon until 2 p.m.

