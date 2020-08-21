Chief Executive Officer at the Port of Corpus Christi tells 3News a private dredging operation clipped the propane line. That propane line has been shut off.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were dispatched to an explosion near the Port of Corpus Christi and refinery row just after 8 a.m on the morning of Friday, August 21.

Fire Chief for the City of Corpus Christi, Robert Rocha, says Refinery Terminal Fire Crew and the Corpus Christi Fire Department are on the scene near Lantana and Up River Road.

There were 18 people on board a huge barge located in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel and officials tell 3News at least one person suffered severe burns in the explosion.

Two people were taken to Bay Area Hospital by Coast Guard helicopter and four others were taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline by ambulance. Chief Rocha says two others refused treatment at the scene. Four people that were involved in Friday's explosion are still missing along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.

According to Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb, a propane pipeline was hit by an oil barge while conducting a dredging operation.

The Port of Corpus Christi stated the following in response to the explosion:

"Port authorities received notification at 08:00 of a fire that involved a natural gas pipeline. The operators have isolated the line and are working with emergency responders and stakeholders to contain the incident and ensure area safety. The U.S. Coast Guard issued a safety zone in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Inner Harbor, from the Inner Harbor Bridge (U.S. Hwy 181) to the Viola Turning Basin. No vessel may enter the safety zone without permission from the U.S. Coast Guard. At this time, there is no threat to public safety. The Port of Corpus Christi is committed to informing our communities and will share updates as they become available. The safety of our employees, stakeholders, and community remains our top priority,” said a spokesperson for the Port of Corpus Christi.

3News spoke with Sean Strawbridge, the Chief Executive Officer at the Port of Corpus Christi and he confirmed to 3News that the explosion was caused by a propane line.

Strawbridge says this was a private dock and was part of a private dredging operation that somehow clipped the propane pipeline. That propane line has been shut off but officials say some propane still remains in the pipeline.

Chief Rocha says citizens should not be concerned about hazardous materials and reveals the Emergency Management has not been called to action, nor have any evacuations been ordered.

Rocha says a large amount of smoke from Friday morning's explosion is being pushed away from the city by winds.

Valero Refinery officials have confirmed the explosion did not occur on their property. According to witnesses, the explosion appeared to have come from the Corpus Christi Ship Channel, but authorities are working to confirm a location.

There has been a large amount of videos and pictures coming into the newsroom from viewers and witnesses.

This is a developing story and 3News will keep you updated.