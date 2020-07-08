Crews put out fire at duplex in Chic's Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Emergency dispatchers said crews were working to put out a fire at a home in Chic's Beach Friday afternoon.
They received a call about the fire shortly before 1:05 p.m. It was in the 3700 block of Dupont Circle between Shore Drive and Jefferson Boulevard.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department said it had the fire out by 1:30 p.m.
The fire displaced a person who lived in one of the duplex's units. A spokesman for the fire department said there was no one in the other unit.
Investigators still were working to determine how the fire started as of 3:30p p.m.