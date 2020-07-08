Crews put out fire at duplex in Chic's Beach

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said the fire was at a home on DuPont Circle off of Shore Drive.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Emergency dispatchers said crews were working to put out a fire at a home in Chic's Beach Friday afternoon.

They received a call about the fire shortly before 1:05 p.m. It was in the 3700 block of Dupont Circle between Shore Drive and Jefferson Boulevard.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said it had the fire out by 1:30 p.m.

The fire displaced a person who lived in one of the duplex's units. A spokesman for the fire department said there was no one in the other unit.