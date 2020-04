Fire and Rescue services said Thursday's strong winds stirred up the flames, but diligent firefighting efforts were able to temper the blaze. No one was hurt.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire and Rescue teams responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Oakwood Street Thursday morning.

When firefighters entered the house, nobody was inside. Officials said nobody was hurt, but two adults were displaced from the house.

A tweet from Fire and Rescue services said Thursday's strong winds stirred up the flames, but diligent firefighting efforts were able to put out the fire.