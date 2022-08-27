3 displaced after Hampton house fire

The call came in just after 11 a.m., and nobody was hurt in the fire, according to police.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton housefire displaced a family of three Saturday morning, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the 100 Block of Santa Clara Drive just after 11 a.m., and saw smoke and flames when coming from the house when they arrived.

Two adults and a child were home at the time of the fire, but they all made it out unharmed, the division said.

No firefighters were hurt battling the blaze.

The department was still investigating the cause of the fire Saturday afternoon.