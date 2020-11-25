Fire officials stress safety and attentiveness this holiday season

The NFPA says unattended cooking was by far the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's the season of giving, but it's also the season where we see a rise in house and apartment fires. There have been several around Hampton Roads since Sunday.

There was a house and garage fire in York County, a house and apartment fire in Chesapeake, and another house fire in Newport News.

One person died in the York County apartment fire.

As we prepare for the holiday season, fire officials are reminding families to put safety first.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires. Two years ago, fire departments across the country responded to more than 1,600 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving.

Captain of Technical Services for the Newport News Fire Department Ryan Fleischer said the biggest reasons there are so many fires this time of year are people are cooking more, and distraction levels grow with more people in the home. One of his main messages is to pay attention.

"Nobody wants to ruin their holiday with a cooking fire so the best thing is to use those safety tips," Fleischer said. "We want to have a happy Thanksgiving and avoid tragic situations."

Jennifer Holtom said her mom was badly burned in a Chesapeake house fire Wednesday morning. She's now recovering in the hospital.

"She lost everything, she has nothing now," Holtom said. "I'm still in shock, it's very surreal."

Captain Fleischer said be attentive while you're cooking. If there are children around, keep a three-foot barrier between you and them. He said to plan activities to keep children occupied.

If you have to step away, shut off what you're cooking. Make sure handles are turned inward.

When it comes to deep-frying turkeys, make sure the turkey is completely unthawed. Fry away from the home (about 10 feet away from home). If a fire breaks out, step away, do not get a fire hose, turn off the heat, and call for additional help.

If you have a small fire in your kitchen, put a lid on it or use flour to suppress the flames. Ultimately, if there's an emergency, get out of the house, close the door behind you, and wait for additional help to come.

Make sure you water Christmas trees this holiday season as well.