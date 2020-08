Calls about the fire in the Chic's Beach area came in just after 1 p.m., dispatch said.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Dispatch confirmed that responders were working to put out a fire in the 3700 block of Jefferson Boulevard just after 1 p.m. That's near Chic's Beach.

Calls about the blaze came in around 1:08 p.m., according to officials.

The Fire Department has not yet released if anyone was hurt or displaced by the fire.