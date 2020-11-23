Firefighters put out attic fire on Columbia Street in Portsmouth

One cat was rescued from the home. No one was hurt.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Fire crews put out a large attic fire at a home in Portsmouth Sunday evening.

Firefighters were sent to a home in the 4300 block of Columbia Street shortly after 7:45 a.m. where they found heavy flames and smoke billowing from the house.

They found fire throughout the attic space, which took them around 45 minutes to fully extinguish after they arrived at the scene.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt. One cat was rescued.