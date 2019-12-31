NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Willoughby Harbor Marina on Tuesday.

Officials said there was a fire outside of the building that was quickly put out around 8 a.m. The fire didn't even have a chance to spread to the inside of the building.

No one was injured in the fire. Firefighters said the flames started from a light on the outside of the building. They said it malfunctioned.

No further information has been released at this time.

RELATED: Adult, child displaced after attic fire in Suffolk apartment

RELATED: Plane crashes into home in Prince George's County, 1 dead