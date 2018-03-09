YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) — Firefighters were on the scene of an early morning auto shop fire in York County.

According to the York Fire and Life Safety Department, the fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. at the Redline Performance Motorsports in the 7000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

Firefighters were able to get fire under control in about 30 minutes and while the fire was confined to the immediate area surrounding its source, it appears there is heavy smoke damage throughout the building.

No injuries are reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

