HAMPTON, Va. — First Lady Pamela Northam joined student field investigations on Thursday with a 5th-grade class at Fort Monroe and a 6th-grade class at Sandy Bottom Nature Park.

The H.E.L.P. field experiences at Fort Monroe and Sandy Bottom Nature Park allowed fifth- and sixth-grade students to use macroinvertebrate organisms as indicators of aquatic health, perform chemical testing, conduct a guided scavenger hunt, and report their findings to make determinations about biodiversity.

Hampton Systemic Environmental Literacy Program (H.E.L.P.) is a sustainable environmental program that provides the foundation for watershed stewardship through quality professional development and the integration of meaningful watershed educational experiences into the district curricula.

H.E.L.P. enables students to actively explore local environmental issues through outdoor field experiences, action projects, and opportunities for student/teacher participants to communicate their findings to the community.

H.E.L.P. reaches all Hampton City School students in fourth- through seventh-grade science classes, as well as high school biology, earth science, oceanography, and environmental science classes.

First Lady Pamela Northam was an elementary and high school STEM educator for 12 years before working at an environmental nonprofit. She is currently the chair of the Virginia STEM Education Commission.

"The governor just started a STEM commission because we estimate 150- thousand jobs in the next 5-years so we need to have great minds like these kids at work and those STEM careers and this is where it begins," Pamela Northam said.

