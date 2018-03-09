VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) — All it took were viral pictures and videos for one Shore Drive community group to insight professional opinion when it came to coyote sightings.

Within the past months, the animals have been seen on beaches and even walking in the streets during the middle of the day.

“We’ve been here 25 years and never seen one. And all of a sudden, here they are,” said Sarah Linsly, a local photographer.

Linsly has captured several pictures of at least one female coyote that was busy during the morning hours. One even walked by a sleeping couple on shore.

“A few people thought it was after them and their dogs. And then others were excited to see it. Some people named it,” Linsly said.

For the first time, First Landing State Park has come out with an education tool what is exclusive to coyotes.

The presentation is able to travel to different neighborhood groups as requested.

It’s basically a slideshow of basic information on coyotes and facts that aim to shatter myths that are popping up because of all the sightings.

“You get a lot of people who run the running path into the park and there are people who aren’t as familiar necessarily, so that’s a big deal,” I think people need to be aware.”

To see the informational presentation, click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC