NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Before Newport News, there was Historic Warwick Towne.

Archeologists with New South Associates are trying to find remnants of what was called Historic Warwick Towne, which they believe is now the current City Farm property.

Warwick Towne was one of the first port towns established by England in the 1680s to handle traffic and trade. The town only lasted about 120 to 130 years.

Claire Murphy with the city of Newport News’ Historic Services said in the 80s and 90s, archeologists did early shovel tests, searching for artifacts from that time.

When the City Farm closed in 2015, archeologists had the opportunity to come in and do a full-scale study.

“This is the next step to see if there is anything else left from that time,” Murphy said.

Murphy says they've found quite a bit already that indicates the old town was located at the City Farm property.

Digging will continue for another three weeks. Archeologists will then take any artifacts to their lab to study.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC