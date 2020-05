Fire and rescue officials said there were no injuries among the residents of the home or the responding team.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Just before 11:15 p.m. on May 24, Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services responded to a call about a house fire in the 3900 block of Two Oaks Road.

Officials said they got the fire under control by 11:41 p.m.

