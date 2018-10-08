GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) — On Wednesday, a five-year-old Gloucester boy was killed after he was accidentally backed over by a truck in the family driveway.

He has been identified by a family friend as Camden Atkins.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking,” said Lisa Kight.

Kight had the privilege of watching Camden grow up. She works with Camden’s grandmother.

“Well he had round checks, and he was so little, and he was just perfect, and he had big white curls, he was adorable,” said Kight.

When it came to having fun, Kight said Camden was right in the middle of it all.

“He was a funny kid, and probably a little on the strong-willed side, and he loved athletics, he loved ball,” said Kight. “Everybody loved him, anyone who came into contact with him loved him.”

She said Camden was also looking forward to starting school in the fall.

“We were just discussing where he was going to be going to kindergarten.”

However, all of those future plans vanished at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday.

“Well it was kind of shock in the beginning because you didn’t want to believe it,” said Kight.

Kight said Camden’s father was backing up his pickup truck in the driveway when he accidentally hit Camden. The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“I can’t imagine what he is feeling, and I know it has to be absolutely horrible,” said Kight. “This has got to be one of the worst things anybody could go through.”

Police are calling the case an accident. Camden’s father is not facing any charges.

“Nobody blames him, this is an accident, and everybody is behind him 100 percent and everybody I think in the county is praying for him,” said Kight.

