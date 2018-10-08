GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) — A 5-year-old boy died Wednesday after someone in a truck accidentally backed over him in his family's driveway on Wednesday. A family friend said his name was Camden Atkins.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking,” said Lisa Kight who works with Camden's grandmother and watched him grow up.

“He had round cheeks, and he was so little, and he was just perfect, and he had big white curls. He was adorable,” Kight shared.

When it came to having fun, Kight said Camden was in the middle of it all.

“He was a funny kid, and probably a little on the strong-willed side, and he loved athletics. He loved ball,” said Kight. “Everybody loved him. Anyone who came into contact with him loved him.”

Kight said Camden was looking forward to starting school in the fall.

“We were just discussing where he was going to be going to kindergarten,” Kight told 13News Now.

The plans vanished late Wednesday afternoon. Kight said Camden’s father was backing up his pickup truck in the driveway when he accidentally hit Camden. Camden died at the hospital.

“I can’t imagine what he is feeling, and I know it has to be absolutely horrible,” said Kight. “This has got to be one of the worst things anybody could go through.” Kight added, “Nobody blames him. This is an accident, and everybody is behind him 100 percent, and everybody, I think, in the county is praying for him."

