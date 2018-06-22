WAKEFIELD, Va., (WVEC) -- The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a flash flood watch beginning at 4 p.m. Friday for Hampton Roads.

The flash flood watch is in effect from 4 p.m. through this evening, NWS said.



More showers and thunderstorms will redevelop this afternoon increasing in coverage this evening and early tonight.

Additional flash flooding is possible in some areas late this afternoon and evening.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

Read more about this week's local forecast here.

