Charlotte passengers refusing to wear masks led to Bahamas flight delayed a day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An American Airlines flight to the Bahamas from Charlotte Douglas International Airport arrived Tuesday after a daylong delay caused by disruptive passengers not complying with the federal mask mandate.

According to a spokesperson with American Airlines, Flight 893 from Charlotte to Nassau, Bahamas had passengers that were non-compliant with the federal mask mandate. Those passengers then became disruptive to other customers and refused to follow crew member instructions while on board.

“Per procedure, the customers involved were asked to exit the aircraft. We expect our customers to comply with our policies when they choose to fly with us, and we take action when that is not the case,” American Airlines said in a news release.

The flight, which was originally scheduled to depart Monday morning, was delayed repeated Monday. The airline later provided all passengers with meal vouchers and hotel rooms ahead of their rescheduled flight Tuesday.

Stephanie Krzywanski, a passenger on the plane, said the first flight to the Bahamas was delayed due to a mechanical issue. That's when the situation with the unruly passengers happened. Krzywanski said it was a group of high school students going to celebrate in the Bahamas for graduation and they were not following protocols.

At this time, it's not publicly known exactly how many unruly passengers were on board.

All the passengers were then directed to another aircraft due to the first plane experiencing mechanical problems. It was at the point when the conflict with the students was not able to be resolved, with the students’ reportedly trying to get on the new plane, causing the second flight to be under an "extended delay" until Tuesday.

WCNC Charlotte was on a Zoom video call with Krzywanski when the pilot announced the flight was delayed until the next day. She said the passengers had already been on the second plane for nearly three hours before getting the announcement.

“After having a conversation with the group, our team at CLT confirmed with the customers that if they can travel on another flight, they will agree to comply with the face covering policy. The customers ultimately agreed and will travel to Nassau tomorrow,” American Airlines said in a statement.

The passenger WCNC spoke with commended the flight crew for their work and how they responded to the situation.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story indicated the flight had been canceled. American Airlines has clarified that the flight is on an "extended delay" and will depart one day later than originally planned.




