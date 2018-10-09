VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Hurricane Florence is on the way, and rain is already coming down on Hampton Roads. Neighborhoods like Point O’ Woods in Virginia Beach experiences extreme flooding on Sunday afternoon. Mike Young was taking a nap in his house, and when he woke up, he realized his car was flooded in nearly two feet water.

“It was pretty flooded all the way up to the door jams, I opened up all the doors and it just came pouring out. I pray that it's not totaled. This would happen I'd say in minutes, I mean it was unbelievable,” said Young.

Drew Lankford with Virginia Beach Public Works says the neighborhood had such terrible flooding because landscaping beams left on the ground blocked storm drains, causing water to build up in the street. And it’s something everyone can work to prevent.

“When we have a forecast like we do now, hold whatever you’re going to set out for collection this week, whether it’s yard waste, trash, garbage, hold it for collection day if possible,” says Lankford.

If that’s not possible, Lankford says to place your bags twelve to eighteen inches from the curb line, so water can reach storm drains.

To report any immediate after-hour flooding problems, residents can call the City’s 311 line. During regular business hours, they can call Stormwater Operations at 757.385.1470.



© 2018 WVEC