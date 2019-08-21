SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion on Wednesday announced a new plan for its hunger-relief initiative.

The initiative will be called "Food Lion Feeds."

To fight hunger, Food Lion Feeds will expand its long-term partnership with Feeding America, create new partnerships to address hunger, and is committing to donate 1 billion more meals by the end of 2025 to its neighbors in need. Food Lion Feeds reached its previous goal of donating 500 million meals in May, nearly 18 months early.

To expand and achieve its goal. Food Lion also announced a new partnership with No Kid Hungry, a campaign to end child hunger in the U.S., and Operation Homefront, to fight food-insecurity among our nation’s service members and their families.

RELATED: Food Lion: 500 million meals donated to fight hunger

"These partnerships will enable us to have an even deeper impact in our communities while addressing some of the root causes of food insecurity,” said Ham. “We want to shorten the lines at our feeding agency partners, while at the same time meeting the needs of those in need of emergency food assistance, just as we have always done. Through these partnerships, and with the support of our customers and associates, we are committed to fighting hunger in the towns and cities we serve.”

Food Lion Feeds is also introducing new opportunities to involve its customers in the fight against hunger, through the launch of a new resource to encourage volunteerism in the towns and cities Food Lion serves. It would be made possible through a new partnership with FoodFinder.

FoodFinder, with the simple insertion of a zip code, allows customers to have easy access to a list of Feeding America-affiliated feeding agencies in their local community. Customers can connect with those agencies to volunteer, whether they have one day, one week or one month a year or more to give.

“At Food Lion, we believe that no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gasoline and buying groceries, and we know far too many of our neighbors are faced with those difficult decisions,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion.

RELATED: 'It was just a normal shopping trip for me.' Woman feening for mac and cheese leaves grocery store with $250,000

Click here to learn more about Food Lion Feeds.