NORFOLK, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore announced on Tuesday the annual campaign #TackleHunger757.

The campaign is to bring awareness and fundraising campaign sponsored by Kroger featuring local NFL family Don and Lakeisha Carey as ambassadors.

#TackleHunger757 supports the Foodbank’s Backpack Program, a nationally-recognized program that discreetly distributes nutritious, non-perishable food before the weekend or holiday vacation to food-insecure children in Southeastern Virginia and on the Eastern Shore.

The campaign officially kicked off on Tuesday, October 1. It's themed and aligned with football season and the beginning of the school year.

“In our service area, there are over 160,000 individuals who don’t have enough food to be healthy, and about one in four of those individuals are children. We think this is unacceptable, and we hope you agree,” said Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols, President & CEO, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “With support from our community, we can make sure that these families have food so that children don’t go hungry between school lunch on Friday and breakfast on Monday.”

This year, the BackPack program will help 3,400 children in 53 schools in the community to have meals to take home to their families on the weekends and before school holidays. During #TackleHunger757, the Foodbank hopes to raise $75,000 to sponsor 450 children in the BackPack Program during the 2019–2020 school year.

Local restaurants will host #TackleHunger757 dates where 15 percent of sales will be donated to the Foodbank for the BackPack Program. Participating restaurants will “pass” the ball so each restaurant and their diners can help us tackle hunger together.

