Football schedules for Duke, North Carolina, NC State and Wake Forest

The Atlantic Coast Conference released football schedules for all schools. Here's a look at the game days for the four North Carolina teams in the league.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced its 2020 football schedule on Thursday. 

The ACC said if public health guidance allows, the schedule will begin Thursday, Sept. 10. North Carolina's Phase 2 executive order, which does not allow mass gatherings of more than 25 people outdoors, is in effect until Sept. 11. 

All 15 ACC schools will play an 11-game schedule, with 10 games against league opponents and one against a non-conference team. 

Here's a look at the schedules for the four ACC teams in North Carolina. 

Duke 

  • Sept. 12 at Notre Dame
  • Sept. 19 Boston College
  • Oct. 3 Virginia Tech
  • Oct. 10 at Syracuse
  • Oct. 17 at NC State
  • Oct. 31 Charlotte
  • Nov. 7 North Carolina
  • Nov. 14 at Virginia
  • Nov. 21 Wake Forest
  • Nov. 28 at Georgia Tech
  • Dec. 5 Florida State

North Carolina

  • Sept. 12 Syracuse
  • Sept. 19 Non-conference (TBA)
  • Oct. 3 at Boston College
  • Oct. 10 Virginia Tech
  • Oct. 17 at Florida State
  • Oct. 24 NC State
  • Oct. 31 at Virginia
  • Nov. 7 at Duke
  • Nov. 14 Wake Forest
  • Nov. 27 Notre Dame (Friday)
  • Dec. 5 at Miami

NC State 

  • Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech
  • Sept. 19 Wake Forest
  • Oct. 3 at Pitt
  • Oct. 10 at Virginia
  • Oct. 17 Duke
  • Oct. 24 at North Carolina
  • Nov. 6 Miami (Friday)
  • Nov. 14 Florida State
  • Nov. 21 Liberty
  • Nov. 28 at Syracuse
  • Dec. 5 Georgia Tech

Wake Forest 

  • Sept. 12 Clemson
  • Sept. 19 at NC State
  • Sept. 26 Notre Dame
  • Oct. 9 Old Dominion (Friday)
  • Oct. 17 Virginia
  • Oct. 24 Virginia Tech
  • Oct. 31 at Syracuse
  • Nov. 14 at North Carolina
  • Nov. 21 at Duke
  • Nov. 28 Miami
  • Dec. 5 at Louisville

