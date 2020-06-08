Football schedules for Duke, North Carolina, NC State and Wake Forest

The Atlantic Coast Conference released football schedules for all schools. Here's a look at the game days for the four North Carolina teams in the league.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced its 2020 football schedule on Thursday.

The ACC said if public health guidance allows, the schedule will begin Thursday, Sept. 10. North Carolina's Phase 2 executive order, which does not allow mass gatherings of more than 25 people outdoors, is in effect until Sept. 11.

All 15 ACC schools will play an 11-game schedule, with 10 games against league opponents and one against a non-conference team.

Here's a look at the schedules for the four ACC teams in North Carolina.

Duke

Sept. 12 at Notre Dame

Sept. 19 Boston College

Oct. 3 Virginia Tech

Oct. 10 at Syracuse

Oct. 17 at NC State

Oct. 31 Charlotte

Nov. 7 North Carolina

Nov. 14 at Virginia

Nov. 21 Wake Forest

Nov. 28 at Georgia Tech

Dec. 5 Florida State

North Carolina

Sept. 12 Syracuse

Sept. 19 Non-conference (TBA)

Oct. 3 at Boston College

Oct. 10 Virginia Tech

Oct. 17 at Florida State

Oct. 24 NC State

Oct. 31 at Virginia

Nov. 7 at Duke

Nov. 14 Wake Forest

Nov. 27 Notre Dame (Friday)

Dec. 5 at Miami

NC State

Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech

Sept. 19 Wake Forest

Oct. 3 at Pitt

Oct. 10 at Virginia

Oct. 17 Duke

Oct. 24 at North Carolina

Nov. 6 Miami (Friday)

Nov. 14 Florida State

Nov. 21 Liberty

Nov. 28 at Syracuse

Dec. 5 Georgia Tech

Wake Forest