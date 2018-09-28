NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The YWCA of South Hampton Roads is expecting an increase in calls from sexual assault victims in the upcoming days, weeks and months, because of the Kavanaugh Ford Senate hearing.

"I think it's a historic week, you look at the Bill Cosby sentencing, the same week as this testimony," said Kristen Pine, Chief Program Officer with YWCA.

YWCA said no matter what the outcome of the Brett Kavanaugh Christine Blasey Ford Senate hearing, it's a positive step in the fight against sexual assault.

"Slowly we are turning the tide in society saying that this is no longer acceptable and we are not going to stand for it,” said Pine.

The YWCA said what we watched play out on national TV is not much different than what we see every day in Hampton Roads.

"So this case is very similar to thousands of cases we see each year," said Pine. "Typically one person's story versus another person's story."

The YWCA said the scrutiny Ford is going through is exactly why so many victims choose to remain silent.

"Just people questioning her motives, why would you tell the story now," said Pine. "There is a lot of victim blaming, ‘what were you drinking, what were you wearing,’ those types of things."

"When someone is traumatized they remember that specific moment but all the details they don't remember,” said Nicole Nordan, Program Director of Counseling for YWCA.

The YWCA also acknowledges, in many cases a firm, solid, denial from the accused, as we saw from Brett Kavanaugh, is enough to cast a cloud over an alleged victim's story.

"People want to give people the benefit of the doubt and often that comes across as I don't believe the victim,” said Pine.

The YWCA hopes Ford's decision to talk about her alleged assault on National TV provides courage to victims sitting at home, yet to be heard.

"They can feel like they are a part of this, learning to speak up and come forward," said Nordan.

If anyone out there is suffering from domestic or sexual abuse the YWCA offers a 24-hour crisis hotline. Just call 757-251-0144.

