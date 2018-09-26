NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — William and Mary Alum and former director of the FBI, James Comey, spoke at Chrysler Hall on Tuesday.

It was part of The Norfolk Forum. People in attendance said it was perfect timing considering everything happening right now in politics.

“I think James Comey is a very important figure in American history,” said Venkat Lyer.

“It’s current, it’s something we need to be following,” said Lizzie Martingayle.

“I think we come here to be updated from someone who was in the middle of it,” said Joel Rubin.

Comey’s number one message was leadership. He spoke about strong leaders in his own life as well as the leadership he tried to portray as head of the FBI.

However, what many in attendance were most interested in was our ongoing political turmoil.

“The events that led up to the Russian investigation, the events that led up to his firing, and how we can uphold democracy in this country,” said Lyer.

Comey fielded a number of questions from the audience including why he chose to reopen the Hillary Clinton email investigation days before the election, what is the future of Rod Rosenstein, and whether or not the FBI should investigate supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“His opinion on where the United States moral direction needs to go can be very interesting,” said Colin Fogarty of First Colonial High School.

Fogarty was among a group of First Colonial students in attendance who actually got to meet Comey.

“I think it’s super important especially with midterms right around the corner to understand what happened in the last election,” said student Katelyn Monostori.

