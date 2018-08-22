MATTHEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Former volunteer youth leader Kenneth Scott Marshall will stay behind bars after being charged with sexually abusing a 15-year old boy.

"I want this to be over. I want this to be resolved," Marshall said in court Wednesday. "When that young man comes here, he's going to tell the truth, and he lied."

Marshall claims he didn't do it.

Former volunteer youth leader -- Kenneth Scott Marshall will stay behind bars, for now. Marshall is charged with sexually abusing a 15-year old boy.

In court Wednesday, the former volunteer youth leader was denied bond. The Commonwealth Attorney's Office said DNA evidence proves Marshall did have sexual contact with the victim. The DNA was taken from the boy's genitals and Marshall's mouth. The Commonwealth said the lab proved it matched which is a 1 in 7.2 Billion chances.

The defense argues the DNA was found on the boy's leg and that he could have gotten that anywhere since he was staying at Marshall's house.

Marshall's attorney also said the victim previously made a false allegation about his own father sexually abusing him.

Marshall’s attorney brought several of Marshall's church friends to the stand. They all said the former youth leader is a man of his word. They said knew he had a past of drug dealing and several charges, but they believe he is a changed man and thinks the allegations are false.

Marshall and his friends and family said the truth will prevail. He will be back in court September 26th.

