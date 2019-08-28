MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The former Portsmouth police chief, Tonya Chapman, withdrew her name from being considered a police chief in Maryland.

She was vying to be the newest head of the in Montgomery County police department. She was even a finalist for the position.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich released the following statement about Chapman's withdrawal:

I have received a letter from Tonya Chapman stating that she has withdrawn her name from consideration to be Montgomery County’s next chief of police. She brought a wealth of experience and knowledge that would have been good for the County. I wish her the best in her future endeavors.

Public safety remains a top priority for me and my administration; and I will move expeditiously, and carefully, to identify a new candidate for police chief for our County.

Over the course of the past few months, I have received significant input from the community, and I am confident I will be able to select a new police chief soon.

In March, Tonya Chapman resigned from her position in Portsmouth. She said in a four-page statement that her resignation was forced. She said she was called into a meeting with Patton, who began to read a "scripted document" that said in part that Chapman had "lost the confidence" of her department.

The city of Portsmouth named a new police chief just a few months after the former chief, Tonya Chapman, resigned. Angela Greene has held the title of interim chief since March, but the city made her role permanent in June.

