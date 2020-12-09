Ft. Jackson identifies soldier found dead in his barracks

The base confirmed the identity of the 29 year-old active duty basic combat training soldier from Wisconsin.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials at Fort Jackson have identified a soldier stationed at the base that had been found dead in his barracks Saturday, Sept. 12.

The fort confirmed the 29-year-old soldier was Pvt. Michael Wise, an active duty basic combat training soldier from Wisconsin. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment.

Fort Jackson said they are conducting a 48 hour training stand down.

“A loss of a loved one and teammate is never easy,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Know we are providing comfort and assistance to all who knew him.”

"This is a difficult time for everyone who knew Michael and we continue to provide comfort to his teammates," Beagle continued. "Chaplains and other medical professionals are helping those in need."

The base did not give any indication on how he may have died, but did say it was unrelated to COVID-19 or an active field training exercise. An investigation into the cause of the death continues.

