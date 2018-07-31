NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk police said a 12-year-old boy with Autism who went missing Tuesday afternoon has been found.

Brandon Carter went missing after he was last seen at the Wawa at the intersection of East Little Creek Road and Chesapeake Boulevard.

He was wearing a white shirt that had the words "Team Jesus" in green on it. He also wore black and red shorts and white shoes.

Norfolk Police tweeted an updated saying he was found safe.

Update - Brandon has been found safe! Special thanks to @TeamNorfolkEOC, @WTKR3, @13NewsNow, @WAVY_News, & @virginianpilot for getting this info out to the community so quickly! Shout out to the #NorfolkPD Officers who helped bring this young man home! #NPDNews pic.twitter.com/PrbD6oDdNy — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 31, 2018

