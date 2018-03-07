JAMESTOWN, Va. (AP) - Foundations are now in place for towers that will hold a new power line crossing the James River near colonial Jamestown Island.

The Daily Press reports that Dominion Energy has finished 17 foundations for the planned line and the towers will start going up this month.

Dominion says the project is needed to meet the region's energy needs.

Several groups oppose the line, saying it will ruin the cultural landscape.

Jamestown marked Britain's first permanent settlement in North America. The power lines are expected to be visible from the eastern tip of Jamestown Island, although not its historic fort. Four towers will rise nearly as high as New York's Statue of Liberty.

