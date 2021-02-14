Four adults, a child and a dog displaced by residential fire in Chesapeake

According to a fire department spokesperson, the family wasn't home at the time, but the dog had to be rescued.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A family of five has to find someplace else to stay after a fire in their home Sunday afternoon forced them out.

According to a Chesapeake Fire Department spokesperson, this fire was called in shortly before 1 p.m., and was located in the 1000 block of Woodsmans Reach in the Greenbrier area of the city.

When the first fire unit arrived a few minutes later, they found smoke coming from a second story window. The rest of the units dispatched arrived shortly thereafter and proceeded to attack the fire. They were able to call it under control at about 1:20.

The four adults and one child who reside there were not home at the time of the fire. However, the family’s dog was found inside by firefighters and removed to safety.