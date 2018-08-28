JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — Several firefighters were injured battling a large house fire in James City County early Tuesday morning.

The assistant fire chief tells 13News Now the fire is on East Landing Road in Kingsmill. The 911 call came in just before 3 a.m.

Crews were on scene within minutes and could see flames coming from the three-story house.

The residents were able to get out of the home safely, but three firefighters had to be taken to the hospital for heat-related symptoms. A fourth firefighter was treated for a minor foot injury.

The fire was brought under control shortly before 6 a.m., but crews remain on scene to ensure there are no flare-ups.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

