Four Hampton Roads library systems now offer free at-home COVID-19 test kits

HAMPTON, Va. — At-home COVID-19 tests are more available than ever this holiday season!

The Hampton and Portsmouth Public library systems just joined a growing list of libraries across the 757 that offer free testing kits.

Hampton Library officials said COVID testing kits are flying off their shelves. They just had to order 200 more to keep supplies stocked at all four library locations.

“We’ve been going for about two weeks, we started on the 23rd of November,” Hampton Librarian Olivia Hasan said.

Hasan said demand is high. Out of their four locations, only one had tests to give Tuesday.

“We’ve given out nearly 200 test kits, and we have another 216 on the way,” Hasan said.

The free at-home test kits are supplied by the Virginia Department of Health with a goal of giving access to more under-resourced communities.

“Libraries are truly community hubs,” Hasan said. People come here for books of course, but also information, Wi-Fi. We are at the heart of the community.”

People can also stop by a Portsmouth, Poquoson or Williamsburg library to pick one up.

“We are really pleased with the speed in which the program was set up,” said VDH Deputy Director for the Office of Epidemiology Laurie Forlano.

Forlano said participating libraries have nearly doubled since mid-November.

“To date, I believe we have 43 library systems enrolled in the program,” Forlano said.

Wi-Fi, microphone and camera access are required, because an online proctor walks the user through the test.

“They tell you how you collect your specimen, how to read the result,” Forlano said. “And then that result is also reported to public health electronically, which is a great win for public health.”

Hasan said their Wi-Fi extends beyond the library walls.

“It reaches out pretty far into our parking lots and actually down the street,” Hasan said.

She hopes the community takes advantage.

“We’ve noticed a lot of families will pick these up so parents and children can take it together, and it reassures the family of their safety and their needs, so it’s been really wonderful,” Hasan said.

Officials said no library card is needed to pick up a test. VDH officials said they plan to expand the program to all libraries in Virginia next year.

Library leaders ask people to call ahead and schedule a pickup time to come get a test.