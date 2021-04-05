Four-year-old boy gets spontaneous photoshoot with President Biden during Yorktown visit

It was a moment four-year-old Maverick Wise and his mom Julie won’t soon forget.

YORKTOWN, Va. — It was a moment four-year-old Maverick Wise and his mom Julie won’t forget.

They knew President Joe Biden was visiting Yorktown Elementary School on Monday, so they stopped by, hoping to get a glimpse of the motorcade up close. Maverick loves motorcycles.

“We could not believe he stopped in the middle of the road and got out,” Julie said. “We were all shocked.”