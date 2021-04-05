Four-year-old boy gets spontaneous photoshoot with President Biden during Yorktown visit

YORKTOWN, Va. — It was a moment four-year-old Maverick Wise and his mom Julie won’t forget.
They knew President Joe Biden was visiting Yorktown Elementary School on Monday, so they stopped by, hoping to get a glimpse of the motorcade up close. Maverick loves motorcycles.
“We could not believe he stopped in the middle of the road and got out,” Julie said. “We were all shocked.”
After greeting a large crowd, the president walked right up to Maverick. The little patriot was wearing his older brother Thomas’s U.S. Marine cap and got his own photoshoot with the Commander-in-chief.