Four-year-old child accidentally shoots self in Norfolk, hospitalized at CHKD

NORFOLK, Va. — Police said a child suffered an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday morning in Norfolk.
Officers were sent to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters around 10:35 a.m. Friday after learning that a four-year-old was shot.
Detectives learned the incident took place in the 7900 block of Diggs Road off Tidewater Drive and that the wound was self-inflicted. The child's injury is non-life-threatening.
No other details have been released at this time, including if any charges are pending or how the child got ahold of a gun.