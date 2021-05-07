x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Local News

Four-year-old child accidentally shoots self in Norfolk, hospitalized at CHKD

Police said the child ended up with an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The child is expected to survive and is recovering at CHKD.
Credit: 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — Police said a child suffered an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday morning in Norfolk.

Officers were sent to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters around 10:35 a.m. Friday after learning that a four-year-old was shot. 

Detectives learned the incident took place in the 7900 block of Diggs Road off Tidewater Drive and that the wound was self-inflicted. The child's injury is non-life-threatening.

No other details have been released at this time, including if any charges are pending or how the child got ahold of a gun.

    

Related Articles