Fourth Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate to die in a month

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Monday, a spokesperson for the Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth said an inmate was found unresponsive early that morning, and had been pronounced dead.

This is the fourth inmate to have died at HRRJ in February, 2021. On Feb. 4, two inmates died in separate incidents just hours apart, and on Feb. 19, another inmate was found unresponsive and could not be revived.

Monay's release, from the jail's interim superintendent, Col. Jeff Vergakis, said this person was found around 5:42 a.m. He or she has not been publicly identified.

Vergakis said the team efforts of security staff, medical personnel and Portsmouth EMS could not resuscitate this person.

The release said the inmate had "multiple underlying health conditions." They did not share an apparent cause of death.