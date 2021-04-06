Animal cruelty case under investigation in Franklin

Four dogs were removed from a home in Franklin for medical treatment. No charges have been filed at this time.

FRANKLIN, Va. — The Franklin Police Department says it is investigating an animal cruelty case.

On Friday afternoon, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Clay Street. Inside they found several dogs.

Police say four of those dogs had to be taken away for medical treatment. There is no word on what their conditions are at this time.

Police say there have been no charges filed yet, but we're told they could be on the way, as the case will be referred to the Southampton County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.