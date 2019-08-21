FRANKLIN, Va. — Some strong storms Tuesday evening knocked out power to much of Franklin, and storm damage forced City Hall to be closed on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, power was restored throughout most of the downtown business district. All Franklin City Public School buildings have power as does Franklin Social Services and Franklin Parks and Recreation.

Officials said the damage ranges from downed trees, downed powerlines, damaged utility poles, damaged roofs to widespread power outages to customers.

Crews are still working to restore power to City Hall.

In a Facebook post, the city asked that residents continue to avoid downed power lines and trees within the right of way to allow crews to complete cleanup work.

The city plans to open an emergency shelter at 2 p.m. at Franklin High School, located at 310 Crescent Drive in Franklin. The shelter will be open until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 22 because city officials expect to have much power restored at that time.

The decision to open the shelter was made to provide power to residents with needs for power to supply medical devices and who may require a climate-controlled environment.

