FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin police are investigating a stabbing that left two people hurt.

The call came in around 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Cobb Street.

Officers found a 41-year-old with cuts to his body. He was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police responded to another call where another victim in that incident was found with a cut to their hand.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police said the two people got into a fight when the stabbing occurred.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.

