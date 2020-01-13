FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin's police K-9 Ares is getting a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated the vest to Ares. It was sponsored by Beverly Draper of Mechanicsville, Virginia. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Bill Draper.”

The vest is expected to arrive within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,500 U.S. made, custom-fitted, NIJ certified protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs.

Franklin Police