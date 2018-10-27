NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Norfolk Department of Public Health is offering free flu shots to residents Wednesday.

The walk-up clinic for seasonal flu shots will be held at Military Circle Mall, 880 North Military Highway under tents near the former Macy’s parking lot.

Flu shots will be available to anyone 3 years or older from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Shots are available while supplies last.

For more information, call 757-683-2834.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC