NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Several cities in Hampton Roads opened up their parking garages for people to keep their cars safe during Hurricane Florence.

On Monday morning, those waived fees will come to an end.

In Portsmouth, parking fees go back into effect at 7:30. Norfolk parking rules go back to normal at 9 a.m., while Virginia Beach drivers will need to move their vehicles by noon.

In addition to the free parking coming to an end, tolls have gone back into effect at the Virginia/NC border on the Chesapeake Expressway. Officials had waived the tolls ahead of the storm, but they went back into effect at 6 a.m.

