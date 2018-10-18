NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — It's a culinary event unlike any other in Hampton Roads, and it's happening this weekend in downtown Norfolk.

"It's really unchartered waters," said John Vellines, the director of sales for Norfolk Festevents.

The Commonwealth Coastal Classic was inspired by the culinary festival in Charleston, South Carolina. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 15, but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Now, dozens of chefs will be coming together for the event on Saturday, October 20. Along with the endless local fare options, there will be a huge display of oysters.

“We will have them raw, we will have them steamed, it’s a really a culinary adventure that hasn’t been done in our area before," explained Vellines.

Some of the oysters will be provided by Ballard Fishing and Oyster Company. They have been in business for over 100 years on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

Tim Raypine, the company's chief operations officer, said the company will bring down several varieties of oysters, but a lot will come from 'Watchhouse Point.'

“It’s an area that’s fairly close to the ocean, and it has great mix from ocean water from the bay, and it creates a great taste profile for the oysters,” he explained.

Tickets are still available for the event and include all the tastings of food and alcohol.

Bonus- all Commonwealth Coastal Classic ticket holders will also be able to get into the Town Point Virginia Fall Wine Festival.

Click here to find out more about Commonwealth Coastal Classic.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC