Friday night protests scheduled for Norfolk, Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. — Black Lives Matter 757 and Hampton Roads Transit both tweeted about demonstrations planned for Friday night.

The Black Lives Matter rally to memorialize George Floyd and other victims of racial violence will happen outside the Chamberlain at Fort Monroe in Hampton. Organizers are asking people to arrive by 5 p.m. in their "Sunday best."

The memorial was scheduled to wrap up by 7:15 p.m., so participants could make it home before Hampton's temporary 8 p.m. curfew.

Friday morning, Hampton Roads Transit tweeted about another event scheduled for Friday night - a protest march that will span "various areas" in Norfolk.

HRT didn't say who organized the march or what roads were expected to be affected, but did give a time frame from between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.