VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Every Friday, at Tubby’s Corner Market in Virginia Beach, you’ll find a group of men sharing cold drinks, hot food and decades worth of good conversation.

They are known as the Friday Philosophers.

“Everybody has a story to tell,” said member Jim Russell.

The group started in the 1950's as a way to unite businessman and the local military.

“It was in downtown Norfolk when the mayor got to together with the area admiral,” said member Pat Taylor.

Today, there’s no real agenda anymore, but the spirit of the original group still remains strong.

“Because of our diverse backgrounds there’s so much to talk about and learn,” said Russell.

The Philosophers include some of the country’s top brass -- retired admirals and captains, marines, CFO’s and doctors – all sitting at the same table that was used in the 50s. It’s been moved around as the venues have changed.

“We just enjoy each others company,” said member Jerry Cochran.

While there are no original members left, the camaraderie has never wavered.

